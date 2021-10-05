Fat grafting a natural option to replace breast implants

New breast implant treatment uses fat from person's own body for augmentation

More and more women like Chrissy Teigen and bachelorette Clare Crawley are claiming their breast implants are making them sick and want them removed. Plastic surgeons are now using a patient’s own fat to rebuild their breast.

For Liz Lugo, her beauty promotes her brand. But when she felt her breast implants were hurting her health, she needed natural options to replace them.

“I wanted to have something. I wanted to still feel like a woman. I still wanted to wear cute stuff,” Lugo said.

So, Dr. Joshua Lampert, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon out of Miami, suggested fat grafting -- taking fat from her thighs with liposuction to fill the void left behind when the breast implants were removed.

“You can borrow from Peter to pay Paul and overall make the patient happier. Fat is a better way to sculpt the body,” Lampert explained.

Using liposuction, the fat is removed, then transferred to the breast. Only the patient’s fat can be used. For the first time in her life, Lugo wishes she had more fat.

“I was worried how they would look aesthetically, of course, because I’m used to being double Ds. Now, I am barely a B cup. But my health came first,” said Lugo.

It’s been three months since surgery and Lugo says she feels better than ever.

“What’s great about fat grafting is it gives us one more tool. If I can’t put a breast implant back in, how am I gonna make this breast look good?” Lampert said.

“Fat grafting is an option that you can do, and I’m super happy with the results,” Lugo said.

After fat grafting, 30% of the fat is reabsorbed into the body. The remaining fat will remain permanently and behave like any other fat in the body.