Throbbing pain, nausea, vertigo, vomiting -- these are just some of the symptoms that those who have migraines may experience. Epidemiological studies show that about 12% of the population worldwide experiences migraines.

But could changing your diet lower your risk for migraines?

Twenties, thirties, forties … that may seem young, but migraines don’t discriminate when it comes to pain.

“It’s very common in people that are in their most productive years of life,” explained Dr. Teshamae Monteith, chief of the Headache Division at the University of Miami.

Starting a new job may seem exciting but could result in migraines. Other triggers include changes in your sleep pattern, hormonal changes, changes in the weather and stress.

The National Institutes of Health reports that foods high in omega-3, the fats found in fish, and low in omega-6, found in many vegetable oils and seeds, can help prevent headaches. Recent research from Harvard says this type of diet can cut down pain from triggers.

Monteith, who wasn’t part of the Harvard research, also agrees.

“There are non-pharmacological interventions that could be tried. Getting regular sleep, not skipping meals, maintaining hydration,” Monteith said.

According to researchers at the National Institute on Aging, Americans now eat about twice the amount of omega-6 that our ancestors ate, which is abundant in pastries, crackers, snacks and other processed foods. The molecules made when the body digests omega-6 fats are linked to pain processes and are known to trigger pain. A person whose diet is full of omega-6 is more likely to experience painful migraines.