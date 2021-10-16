CDC guidance for holiday season: Get vaccinated, wear a mask

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo, people walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks and family reunions over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The holidays are almost here, and health experts want Americans to be cautious during holiday gatherings and travel.

Their No. 1 advice: get vaccinated.

“If you’re not vaccinated think about it. That you’ll add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

The CDC released an updated 2021 holiday guidance:

Get vaccinated if you can

Wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Get tested regularly if you’re showing symptoms or been exposed

Avoid crowded traveling spaces before gatherings

While coronavirus cases are declining nationwide, Fauci doesn’t want people to get too comfortable.

“The best way to assure that decline in cases hospitalizations and death to continue is to continue to get people vaccinated,” Fauci said.

Halloween is two weeks away and Fauci said outdoor trick-or-treating is perfectly safe.

Health experts said the best way to protect kids too young for the vaccine is to keep them around vaccinated people.