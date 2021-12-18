UF Health: Wear medical-grade face coverings rather than cloth masks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida sent its students a memo Friday regarding masks.

UF Health is recommending people wear more effective masks as the Omicron Variant spreads.

The healthcare company is recommending that people wear N95 or KN95 masks in public settings rather than cloth or surgical masks, which don’t fit as closely to the face.

Both types are medical-grade face coverings.

In a post, UF wrote: “As we monitor the rising prevalence of the omicron variant around the country and plan for a safe spring semester, UF Health recommends that people wear N95 or KN95 masks in public.”

Last year, near the start of the pandemic, people were asked not to buy N95 masks. This was to save the limited supply for frontline health care workers.

