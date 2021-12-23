Ups and Downs of Becoming a Mom: How to make transition smoother

A woman wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as she carries a baby in a Santa Claus hat at a Johannesburg mall, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. South Africa is currently battling the resurgence of the coronavirus fueled by the omicron variant. South Africa recorded 24,785 new infections and 36 deaths in the most recent 24-hour reporting cycle.(AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

Being a new mom means dealing with a million changes all at once. Many women have a hard time adjusting to their role. In fact, approximately 70 percent to 80 percent of women will experience the baby blues.

One recent study found that one in seven women may experience postpartum depression in the year after giving birth. There are ways to help make the transition smoother for first time moms.

Having a baby can bring lots of joy and lots of sadness. Just ask Natasha Williams, “I went from being excited to being ashamed.”

Williams was diagnosed with postpartum depression, “I felt like I was letting my son down. I didn’t feel that I was a good mom.”

While you’ve probably heard of postpartum depression, experts now have a name for the ups and downs first time new moms feel: it’s called matrescence. It’s essentially a term that describes what happens to a woman’s psychological development when she becomes a mother for the first time.

You expect to be happy, but changes in your body don’t let you control the way you look or feel.

There are ways to help combat matrescence. First: try to let go of expectations. Next: make a plan for getting help. Ask your partner, family members, or close friends how they can pitch in with the baby and come up with a schedule if possible.

Also, daily exercise can boost endorphins and help you feel better. And if you experience depression or anxiety, be sure to see a professional. Helping you deal with the highs and lows of new motherhood.

Experts also say it may be a good idea for new moms to stay off of social media if it’s a trigger. Sometimes seeing posts from others about all the things you can’t do can make you feel worse.