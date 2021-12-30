This is the year! Making resolutions stick

New Year’s resolutions: They’re easy to make but hard to keep.

Fifty percent of people vow to do more exercise, that resolution is followed by losing weight, saving money, improving your diet and pursuing a career ambition. But a study by Scranton University found that only 8% of people keep their New Year’s resolutions.

Studies show 30% of people give up on their goals by mid-January!

So how do you make resolutions you can keep?

First: be very specific. Instead of “I’m going to get healthy,” try “I’m going to eat five servings of veggies a day.”

Also, set realistic goals. For example, if you never work out, it might be better to aim for three times a week, instead of every day.

And you don’t need to start your resolutions on Jan. 1. Research shows you might actually be more successful if you begin when you’re ready, not on an actual date.

You may also want to pair up with a buddy. Studies show that something as simple as texting a friend when you take an action toward your goal triples your rate for success.

Also, go easy on yourself. And reward yourself when you see progress. Something to look forward to can give you the motivation you need to keep your resolutions for good!

Studies show about half of Americans make a New Year’s resolution each year.