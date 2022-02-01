Group of Duval County educators plans rally ahead of School Board meeting to call for safety measures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of local educators plans to hold a rally before Tuesday night’s Duval County School board meeting.

They say the district needs to do more to keep students and teachers safe.

The list of demands from the Coalition of Rank (and File) Educators focuses on three key points:

Proper PPE: The group says all teachers should have N95 masks for themselves and students.

District contact tracing: The Department of Health suspended contact tracing in Duval schools last month, but educators say teachers and students should be made aware when they’re exposed to COVID-19.

A district-wide vaccine campaign : The group recommends bringing vaccine buses to schools and sending information about vaccines home to parents.

The school district rolled out a number of new restrictions at the start of the spring semester.

Employees and visitors must wear masks.

Students are encouraged to wear them, but they are not required.

School field trips are still on hold – and after-school events are reduced to 75% capacity.

Some teachers disagree with adding new restrictions.

The rate of people quitting jobs in private educational services rose more than any other industry in 2021.

And a recent survey found one in four public school teachers considered leaving their job by the end of last school year.

The rally begins at 4:30 p.m., and the group is asking supporters to wear red.

The school board meets at 6 p.m.