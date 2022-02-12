58º
wjxt logo

Health

FDA postpones meeting on Pfizer vaccine for young children

Parents, what do you think about the decision?

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: FDA, Coronavirus, Pfizer
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (Lm Otero, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. regulators on Friday put the brakes on their push to speed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children under 5.

The move means another monthslong delay for the shots. The Food and Drug Administration had urged Pfizer to apply before its study was even finished on whether the youngsters needed two shots or three.

The agency cited the toll the omicron variant has taken on children. But Friday, the FDA reversed course and said it needed to see how well three shots worked.

Pfizer said in a statement that it expected that data by early April.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

facebook

twitter