Pandemic-related stress can trigger eating disorders in teens, CDC warns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about a rise in eating disorders among teen girls during the pandemic.

Eating disorders are not uncommon in teens. The National Eating Disorders Association says half of girls use unhealthy weight control tactics such as skipping meals, fasting, vomiting and taking laxatives.

Eating disorders can be triggered by pandemic-related stress, such as lack of structure and daily routine, according to CDC researchers.

Registered dietitian Lauri Wright said eating disorders fall under anxiety.

“An eating disorder is anxiety that manifests itself into distorted body image and distorted eating. Its about trying to feel in control,” said Wright.

The CDC study reports that emergency rooms across the country saw an increase in visits from teenage girls dealing with eating and other disorders, including anxiety, depression and stress.

Wright advises spending less time on social media to help deal with these issues.

Ad

“Many of the images they see are not realistic,” she said. “They’ve been photoshopped. It makes them feel like they need to feel they need to look a certain way even if it’s a false way. That can contribution to this alteration in their body image.”

In the past 10 years, there has been a rise in child and adolescent mental health issues, and suicide is now the second-leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 34 in the United States.

If you’re a concerned parent, experts recommend having conversations with teens about healthy eating as well as the dangers of eating disorders. It’s also recommended to promote healthy body image and self-esteem.

News4JAX has been devoting space all week to take a deeper look at the stigma that still exists around mental health issues, particularly suicide, ways to talk with your kids about it, and resources all families can tap into if they need help.

Ad

MORE: Suicide statistics you need to know | Resources and important numbers | Hear from the frontlines