Brooks Rehab opens newest 60-bed facility in Bartram area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bartram is now home to a new rehab facility focused on the innovation of technology.

Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital’s newest 60-bed facility accepted its first patient on Tuesday.

Medical Director Parag Shah said this location, which makes three rehab locations for Brooks around the community, will specialize in similar traumas to their other hospitals.

“We’re going to take essentially any patient that needs hospital rehab, but specifically well see more commonly stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, transplant, cardiac patients,” Shah said.