Preventing opioid addiction: The importance of properly disposing of prescription medication

Dr. Justin Deaton, from HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, joins us to discuss how the DEA's drug take back even will work, and the impact opioids that aren't properly disposed of can have.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the most recent data from the Center for Disease Control, roughly 50,000 people died from an opioid-involved death in 2019.

The fight against opioid addiction is far from over.

Dr. Justin Deaton of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital said opioid addiction can increase when pain medications are prescribed for minor procedures and not taken for the entire time it’s prescribed.

This also heightens the risk of medications getting in the wrong hands.

That’s why Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and the Drug Enforcement Administration announced drug drop-off sites across Jacksonville for Saturday, which is the DEA’s annual Drug Take Back Day.

This event will allow anyone looking to get rid of unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medication to dispose of it in a safe way.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. locations including the Mayo Clinic, UF Health North, and the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office will offer these services.

Ad

As part of the 22nd Drug Take Back Day, Floridians can fight against the opioid epidemic by getting rid of unwanted or expired prescription drugs. There are several places in our area where people can drop off these drugs Saturday.

“In Jacksonville, we’re not just sitting back waiting for a magic bullet solution. Together we’re taking action to do what we can,” said Curry.

If you can’t make it to these locations today, the Police Memorial Building accepts unused prescription drugs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Other area counties are also participating. For information on those locations, click here.

For more information on opioid prevention visit https://www.cdc.gov/opioids/overdoseprevention/

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call 833 263 8991.