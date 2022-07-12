Good at Any Age: Seniors share the secret sauce to living fabulously at any age

As we age, our bodies and minds change. But you don’t have to throw in the towel and give in to the aging process.

Seniors share the secret sauce to living fabulously at any age and it starts with keeping your mind and body in the game.

Marilyn Wilkerson is a great example. She’s almost 86 years old with a 65-year-old son.

”When I go down the street with him,” Wilkerson said. “They said is that your girlfriend? Like no, I’m his mother.”

She doesn’t look or act her age, but the fact is, she is 86 and Wilkerson doesn’t let that number hold her back.

”I feel wonderful. I come to the Y six days a week. I work out. Sometimes twice a day,” Wilkerson said.

The Silver Sneakers program at the YMCA’s tagline is, “helping older adults live healthy and active lifestyles,” and it’s working.

”I just do the treadmill here. And I do the exercise at home on the YouTube,” senior Barbara Skinner said.

Skinner is another one who knows what she wants and what she doesn’t.

”I have a sister and she’s younger than I am and she sits in the chair all day long. And I have told her, you got to get out that chair and walk. You gotta move,” Skinner said.

Laura Wilson works with the Silver Sneakers program at the YMCA. It seems to give these seniors life, but it’s not just about exercising.

“I think the biggest thing is socialization because a lot of them tend to be isolated. As we get older, we don’t get out as much. They love the classes, we are always running out of room,” Wilson said.

But Wilson says making the room is key for yourself is key and it’s a mindset.

”They don’t look old that’s the secret, getting out and doing the exercise and these other activities keeps you young, one of the mantras that we have is, you don’t quit playing because you grow old, you grow old because you quit playing.”