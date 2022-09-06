How to get your children to stop skipping breakfast

Breakfast helps fuel kids for the day ahead, but for some parents, it may also be a daily challenge if you have a fussy eater who likes to skip breakfast. To avoid a hungry child later in the day, psychologist Dr. Beth Trammell shares some advice.

″One of the things is try to get on a routine of doing it -- but try to have your kid become involved in some way. You can take them to the grocery store and have them pick out what they want for breakfast. You could give them multiple options, do you want waffles or a granola bar for breakfast,” Trammell said.

Some options she suggests: