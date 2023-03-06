Family physician calls rise in diabetes, obesity in young adults concerning after new study released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Diabetes and obesity are on the rise among young adults in the U.S., according to new data from the American Medical Association.

During the timeframe of a study released Sunday by researchers at Harvard Medical School and Washington University School of Medicine conducted on 13,000 between the ages 20 to 44, obesity climbed from 32.7% to 40.9%.

Researchers also found more young adults are at greater risk of stroke, heart failure, heart attacks and potentially fatal and a lifetime of health concerns.

Dr. Tra’Chella Johnson Foy said the data is concerning.

“We’ve already lost so many young people through the COVID-19 pandemic. So, now you’re adding this risk factor and this likelihood of them having heart disease at an earlier age. For our community, that is something that is definitely concerning, something that makes doctors get a little bit more on high alert because we want people to live long and healthy lives,” Johnson Foy said.

The study dives into the cardiovascular risk factors across racial and ethnic groups, specifically Black, Hispanic, and Mexican Americans.

Hypertension in young Black adults was more than two times higher than in all other racial and ethnic groups – with no improvement over the study period.

“The etiology of these inequities is multifactorial but likely includes disparities in early-life exposures, access to health care, and other factors rooted in structural racism,” the study said.

Mexican American young adults also experience a rise in diabetes. The study says this is especially concerning because there are high rates of undiagnosed diabetes in this population.

“I want patients to just hone in on things that they can do themselves. They want to make sure that they start making healthy food choices, eating at least five fruits and vegetables a day, doing things like eating foods that are high in fiber, low infant, preparing their foods properly, not eating as much fried food, trying to make sure that we’re eating as healthy cuts of meat as possible. If they’re going to be meat eaters, exercising 30 to 45 minutes, five days a week is a good amount of exercise to keep the heart healthy,” Johnson Foy said.

Solutions provided in the study include community-informed, culturally appropriate public health efforts to address the rise in diabetes, addressing socioeconomic factors like poverty and access to insurance or primary care, and creating more green spaces for exercise.