Gerber infant formula recalled due to potential contamination issue

Perrigo Company of plc has issued a recall for Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula, which was manufactured in Wisconsin from Jan. 02, 2023, to Jan. 18, 2023, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was issued because of potential cronobacter sakazakii contamination. Food Safety News reported that food contaminated by cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause illness.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria commonly found in the environment. In most people, it causes no symptoms but in some, particularly premature infants, infants under 2 months of age or infants with weakened immune systems fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy, as well as other serious symptoms, can occur.

There have not been any reported contaminated products and no other products at the warehouse have been affected by the recall.

The product was sold at various retailers. Visit fda.gov to find the lot codes and “use by” dates for affected products if you purchased after March 5.

If you find that you have a defective product, you can request a refund by calling the Gerber Parent Resource Center at 800-777-7690.