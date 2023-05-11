4 Your Smile: Busting myths, sharing secrets to teeth whitening

The easy way to whiten to your teeth at home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All this week on The Morning Show, we’ve been unlocking the secrets 4 Your Smile -- to help you get cleaner, healthier teeth without spending a lot of money.

While many of us dread trips to the dentist, regular office visits are important. But it’s what we do in between those visits that can make our experience in the chair so much better.

We’ve broken it down step by step each day, from which products to use to the importance of flossing to the causes and consequences of teeth grinding.

We finish the series Thursday at 8:15 a.m. with a live interview on The Morning Show with Ponte Vedra Beach dentist Dr. Pauline Le.

She’s joining us to discuss the myths surrounding teeth whitening and how to reduce sensitivity when you’re whitening your teeth.

She explained there are several tiers to teeth whitening:

Whitening pens Over-the-counter strips Custom trays with bleaching gel In-office whitening.

She will elaborate more on the different tiers during her interview and will also share the best time to whiten your teeth.

