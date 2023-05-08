4 Your Smile: Helping you choose the best products for cleaner, healthier teeth

What we do between visits to the dentist can make our experience in the chair so much better.

All this week on The Morning Show, we’re going to unlock the secrets 4 Your Smile -- to help you get cleaner, healthier teeth without spending a lot of money.

While many of us dread trips to the dentist, regular office visits are important. But it’s what we do in between those visits that can make our experience in the chair so much better.

So, we’re starting this series by cutting through the confusion, so you know what you really need and maybe what you don’t.

You’ve heard the advice for years: Brush your teeth twice a day and floss. But when it comes to how to most effectively do that, Consumer Reports says it gets a bit more complicated. Manual or electric toothbrush? Soft or hard bristles? String or water flosser? And let’s not even get started on the unending options for toothpaste. What to choose?

“A lot of the time the right choice really depends on what you like and what you’ll actually use -- but some products and strategies do have clear advantages over others,” said Consumer Reports Health Editor Catherine Roberts.

Toothbrush

In the battle of manual vs. electric toothbrushes, research suggests that electric toothbrushes have a slight edge when it comes to cleaning away plaque. They can also be a great option if you have braces or dexterity limitations.

Still, it’s possible to do a great job cleaning your teeth with a manual brush.

“No matter which kind of toothbrush you choose, opt for one with soft bristles, since hard bristles are more likely to damage your gums and enamel,” said Roberts.

In Consumer Reports’ tests, the Oral-B iO 7 series got top scores for cleaning and battery performance.

When you brush, do it for at least two minutes. The American Dental Association (ADA) says most people brush for less than half of that time.

Toothpaste

Now for the toothpaste, the ADA says all toothpastes are not the same. While they may have some of the same basic ingredients, other ingredients may be added to provide certain benefits like for those with sensitivity or gingivitis.

Always pick a toothpaste that contains fluoride -- a natural cavity fighter that helps fight tooth decay and strengthen tooth enamel. Not all toothpastes contain fluoride.

If you want a whitening toothpaste, the ADA Seal of Acceptance is a good sign that it won’t damage your enamel.

Floss

When choosing floss, it’s also recommended that you look for products with the ADA Seal of Acceptance. From waxed to unwaxed to flavored to flossers or floss picks, there are a number of brands of floss that have the seal.

SEARCH: Find products with ADA Seal of Acceptance

For people who hate flossing with string, will a water flosser get the job done?

“Water flossers. like those made by Waterpik, are good at removing food and other debris from your teeth, though they can’t quite match up with string floss when it comes to scraping bacteria from your teeth,” said Roberts.

Still, using a water flosser is much better than not flossing at all. So, choose either and floss at least once a day.

Mouthwash

According to the ADA, mouthwash or mouthrinses can help freshen your breath, fight cavities, or reduce plaque. And while they can help with your oral health, they are not a substitute for brushing and flossing.

