Sexual health big concern for men, survey finds

Would you know the early signs?

The month of June is Men’s Health Month. A survey from Cleveland Clinic found that sexual health is a huge concern for men as they age.

According to men in a poll, 44% are worried about erectile dysfunction, 39% with loss of sex drive and 36% with low testosterone.

“I think that this is something men realize can change with age, and many men may not realize that it can happen to men of all ages,” said Dr. Petar Bajic, a urologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Bajic also discovered that about 58% of men incorrectly think low testosterone is the most common cause of erectile dysfunction.

He states things like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hardening/narrowing of the arteries could also cause erectile dysfunction.

With all of the different issues men could have, including cancers, Bajic is urging men to get routine check ups and know their family history

The survey says that 55% of men don’t get regular health screenings, and 77% don’t know their family history when it comes to urological issues. 64% don’t know their family history when it comes to cancers.