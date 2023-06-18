Father’s Day shifts the focus to the importance of men’s health

June 18 may be Father’s Day, but June is also Men’s Health Month.

Keeping dads healthy is always a priority.

Dr. Andrew Zganjar with the Mayo Clinic said prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men.

An average one in eight men will develop the disease, and the average age is about 65, according to Zganjar.

“After appropriate counseling, we usually begin screening for prostate cancer with a simple blood test and exam around 45 to 50 years old. For men with high family history of prostate cancer or high-risk features, we often start as young as 40,” Zganjar said.

Zganjar said men should listen and pay attention to their bodies. Underlying signs of cancer could include new lumps or bumps, abnormal bruising, unexpected weight loss, blood in urine, and problems urinating.

There’s also the risk of testicular cancer. It’s most common in young men, usually in their late teens to early 30s- — an age when most men aren’t thinking about cancer.

“It’s something I really want to stress,” Zganjar said. “The importance of a routine self-exam. It’s simple. It’s something you can do in a shower. It can save your life.”

The most common symptom is either a painless mass or a lump in the testicle.

“Another thing that patients often see primary care doctors for, even a urologist for, is erectile dysfunction. Some studies have shown that erectile dysfunction can be an early warning sign of future heart problems,” Zganjar said.

Zganjar suggests the best way for men to stay ahead of their health is to make an appointment with a doctor.

“I know most men don’t like going to the doctor. As a physician myself, I often make the excuses not to go. But it’s really important to just do the basics once a year and establish care,” Zganjar said.