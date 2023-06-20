FTC: Are companies keeping people’s sensitive DNA information private?

Have you tried one of those genetic genealogy DNA services? Or one that tests your likelihood for developing certain health conditions?

Are you thinking about it?

The Federal Trade Commission says there are a few things you should consider first -- starting with privacy.

These services might sound great, but can you trust a company when it promises to keep your sensitive DNA data private?

Vitagene, a San Francisco-based DNA testing company, promised consumers that it exceeded industry-standard security practices for maintaining the privacy of people’s sensitive health and genetic information. But the FTC says the company didn’t keep that promise.

In fact, the FTC says Vitagene used a well-known cloud service provider to store people’s confidential information but didn’t use built-in cloud security measures. That made it possible for anyone with internet access to see the detailed health reports of nearly 2,400 consumers and raw genetic data of at least 227 others.

To settle the case, the company will implement a comprehensive security program verified by a third party approved by the FTC.

If you’re considering using a DNA testing service, here are some things to consider.