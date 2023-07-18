What the experts want you to know about Medicaid and scams

With the phase-out of a pandemic requirement to keep people enrolled in Medicaid, those who need Medicaid now have to re-enroll. If they’re not eligible for Medicaid, they need to find new insurance.

And that means scammers will start targeting those people — including people with disabilities, the Federal Trade Commission warns.

To avoid the scams, here’s what to know:

Medicaid won’t charge you to renew or enroll. Your state Medicaid agency may call, text, or email you to renew. But it won’t ask for money or information like your credit card or bank account number. Learn about eligibility at Your state Medicaid agency may call, text, or email you to renew. But it won’t ask for money or information like your credit card or bank account number. Learn about eligibility at Medicaid.gov/renewals

Start at HealthCare.gov if you need new insurance. compares insurance plans, coverage, prices, and your eligibility. It only asks for your monthly income and age to give you a price quote. Don’t share your bank account or credit card number to get a quote for health insurance. That’s a scam. HealthCare.gov compares insurance plans, coverage, prices, and your eligibility. It only asks for your monthly income and age to give you a price quote. Don’t share your bank account or credit card number to get a quote for health insurance. That’s a scam.

Scammers try to sell medical discount plans that are not medical insurance. Medical discount plans charge a monthly fee for supposed discounts on some medical services or products from a list of providers. They’re not a substitute for health insurance. Some plans just take your money for little or nothing in return. If anyone pressures you to sign up quickly for a Medical discount plans charge a monthly fee for supposed discounts on some medical services or products from a list of providers. They’re not a substitute for health insurance. Some plans just take your money for little or nothing in return. If anyone pressures you to sign up quickly for a medical discount plan , that’s a red flag.

During Disability Pride Month this July, share this information with your friends, family, colleagues, and social networks. And if you spot a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.