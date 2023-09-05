FluVaxJax campaign officially launches for the 4th year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The #FluVaxJax campaign has officially launched! It’s the fourth year News4JAX has partnered with the Duval County Medical Society Foundation for this community-wide initiative. The goal is to get as many people vaccinated and protected against the flu as possible.

In an average year, the First Coast has about a 36.9% adult vaccination rate, but in the first year of the campaign, the adult flu vaccination rate increased to 48.5% by the end of the flu season.

In the 2021/2022 flu season, the CDC estimates that more than 4,600 people died nationwide from the flu. And doctors say, yes, it’s possible to get the flu even if you’ve gotten the vaccine, but those who are vaccinated are less likely to come down with a severe case that requires hospitalization.

If you have health insurance, the vaccine is covered 100%. By law, flu and other vaccines are required to be covered by your health insurance without charging a copayment or coinsurance -- just be sure to check with your insurer to find out if you need to go to a specific facility to get your vaccine.

But if you are uninsured, the #FluVaxJax campaign wants to make sure an out-of-pocket cost doesn’t keep you from getting vaccinated. If you are uninsured, you can request a voucher for a free shot.

REQUEST A NO-COST FLU VACCINE VOUCHER

Donors help cover the cost of the shots, which can range from $30 to $55. If you want to help, you can learn more here.