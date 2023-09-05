You can get a no-cost flu shot if you are uninsured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cost should not be the reason you don’t get vaccinated against the flu this year -- that’s the message from the Duval County Medical Society Foundation. While health insurance covers 100% of the cost of a flu shot, those without insurance would have to pay $30 or more out of pocket.

The Duval County Medical Society Foundation started the #FluVaxJax campaign four years ago to help bridge the gap, so no families go without their yearly flu vaccine.

Since the #FluVaxJax initiative began, the campaign has distributed nearly 4,000 vouchers.

REQUEST A NO-COST FLU VACCINE VOUCHER

We saw a peak in the flu between late October and late December in 2022, and Dr. Sunil Joshi, the Chief Health Officer for the city of Jacksonville, says now is a good time to get the flu shot because it takes 10 to 14 days to increase immunity and will last for about six months -- which will get people through the upcoming flu season.