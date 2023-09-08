Focus on fiber for a healthy breakfast

We’ve all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Beth Czerwony, a registered dietician with Cleveland Clinic, couldn’t agree more.

But she warns that not all breakfast foods are created equal.

“The marketing is outstanding with a lot of these products, and they really make it look so delicious. And the wording on it really does make it feel like it’s going to be healthier for you,” she explained. “But then, when you look back on the food label and you see that it’s got tons of sugar, processed flour, no fiber, those are the things that aren’t going to set you up for having a good morning.”

So, what are the best breakfast foods to eat in the morning? First, look for something low in sugar. Sugar will give you an immediate rush, but an hour or so later your blood sugar will dip and make you feel sluggish, tired and you may even end up with a headache. When reading product labels, avoid items that have sugar or high fructose corn syrup listed in the first five ingredients.

Next, you’ll want to focus on fiber. It’s recommended that adults have 25-to-35 grams of fiber each day.

Oatmeal and blueberries are a healthy breakfast option.

“Fiber is what’s going to help slow down that digestion. It’s going to trickle that blood sugar into your system, so you’re not going to have these highs and lows,” said Czerwony. “It’s going to help keep you fuller longer but it’s also going to help with digestion, so you have good GI health. So, looking at something that’s going to be 3 grams of fiber or more per serving is going to be important.”

Czerwony said you can always add fiber-rich items to your breakfast by mixing in flax, chia seeds or nuts.