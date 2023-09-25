Survey highlights men’s biggest health concerns

Cleveland Clinic’s annual MENtion It survey found most men in the United States believe they’re living a healthy lifestyle, even though almost half are not getting a yearly physical or taking care of their mental health.

The same goes for keeping a healthy diet.

“I think that sometimes men’s perception of how healthy they are or how healthy their behaviors are might not necessarily be aligned with that they’re really doing,” said Dr. Petar Bajic, a urologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Bajic said they also discovered about a quarter of men watch TV for more than five hours a day, on average, and scroll through social media for more than two hours daily.

“One of the things that I emphasize to my patients is how their day-to-day decisions are going to be reflected in their physical health,” said Bajic.

In addition, the survey shows that 65% of men are hesitant to seek professional help for issues like stress, anxiety and depression.

“It’s something that really needs to be put out in the open and discussed with their own individual support systems, and it’s also important to engage with a mental health provider,” he said.

Men were reluctant to address sexual health issues as well.

One in three men admit to experiencing problems having sex, but many are not seeking professional help for that either.

“Sexual dysfunction is one of the most common issues men can get, particularly with age,” he said. “And oftentimes, it’s associated with other health issues.”

That’s why Bajic said it’s so important for men to talk with their physicians, they are there to help, not judge.