Why apples are a great pick for you health this fall

Red fruits like an apple can be some of the healthiest foods to eat. The deeper the color, the more effective they are at helping turn off obesity genes.

Now that fall has arrived, it’s the perfect time to go apple picking.

It can be a fun way to spend the weekend with your friends and family.

Plus, the popular fruit offers a lot of health benefits.

“Having higher potassium and phosphorus, we know that those are things that are important for patients that have high blood pressure. They are two important components of the DASH dietary approaches for stopping hypertension diet,” explained Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian for Cleveland Clinic. “Having these types of foods are going to help. And then, when we control our blood sugar and our blood pressure, this decreases the chances for stroke and improves our overall heart health.”

Czerwony said at their core, apples are low in sugar and their skin is high in fiber.

Fiber satisfies hunger, making you feel fuller longer, thus promoting weight loss.

Research suggests eating apples may help lower risk for diabetes too.

In addition, apples are rich in antioxidants, which can boost your gut microbiome and help reduce inflammation.

So, there are plenty of reasons to pick apples -- including their color.

“You’ve got the yellow, you’ve got the red, you’ve got the green, they’re going to have their own unique antioxidant polyphenols associated with them,” said Czerwony. “And then with that, having that good variety is going to help improve your overall immune function which in turn helps decrease your chances of cancer.”

It’s important to remember you get the most health benefits from apples when they’re eaten whole, raw and unpeeled.