By the numbers: Hepatitis A outbreak in Florida

A microscopic image of the Hepatitis A virus, taken by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health posted a report Monday that showed the state has had 1,978 reported cases of hepatitis A this year.

An outbreak of the virus, which can cause liver damage, started in 2018 and has exploded this year in parts of the state, such as in the Tampa Bay region and areas of Central Florida. Other parts of the state, such as rural counties across North Florida, have seen few cases.

Here are the number of cases reported in 2019 in counties throughout the state:

Pasco: 355

Pinellas: 323

Volusia: 174

Orange: 140

Hillsborough: 114

Marion: 108

Lake: 91

Hernando: 90

Manatee: 82

Brevard: 62

Palm Beach: 40

Lee: 38

Seminole: 34

Martin: 32

Sarasota: 31

Sumter: 27

Citrus: 25

Miami-Dade: 25

Osceola: 24\

St. Lucie: 24

Polk: 23

Charlotte: 14

Broward: 12

Santa Rosa: 10

Bay: 6

St. Johns: 6

Alachua: 5

Duval: 5

Okaloosa: 5

Okeechobee: 5

Collier: 4

Jackson: 4

Taylor: 4

Clay: 3

Escambia: 3

Flagler: 3

Indian River: 3

Leon: 3

DeSoto: 2

Glades: 2

Hendry: 2

Nassau: 2

Walton: 2

Columbia: 1

Franklin: 1

Gilchrist: 1

Hamilton: 1

Hardee: 1|

Levy: 1

Liberty: 1

Madison: 1

Putnam: 1

Wakulla: 1

Washington: 1

Baker: 0

Bradford: 0

Calhoun: 0

Dixie: 0

Gadsden: 0

Gulf: 0

Highlands: 0

Holmes: 0

Jefferson: 0

Lafayette: 0

Monroe: 0

Suwannee: 0

Union: 0

Source: Florida Department of Health

News Service of Florida