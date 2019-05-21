Experts name 14 most dangerous sunscreens for children

As summer approaches, we are looking into the best and worst sunscreens for your family.

A study by the Environmental Working Group warns parents of the worst sunscreens on the market. The study claims almost three-quarters of sunscreens that are sold to consumers don't work.

EWG's study researched 900 sunscreens and over 500 SPF-labeled moisturizers, measuring data such as UV-ray protection, toxic ingredients and other hazards.

Many of the sunscreens contained toxic ingredients.

Below are the worst sunscreens that are geared toward children:

Banana Boat Kids Continuous Spray Sunscreen SPF 100 Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Lotion SPF 100 Coppertone Foaming Lotion Sunscreen Kids Wacky Foam SPF 70 Coppertone Sunscreen Continuous Spray Kids SPF 70 Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Kids SPF 70 Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Water Babies SPF 70+ Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Kids SPF 55 Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Water Babies SPF 55 Coppertone Sunscreen Water Babies Foaming Lotion SPF 70 CVS Health Children’s Sunstick Sunscreen SPF 55 Equate Baby Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70 Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen SPF 60+ Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Sunscreen Spray SPF 70+ Up & Up Kids Sunscreen Sticks SPF 55 Consumer Reports also published a study finding nearly half of the sunscreen products analysts examined don’t meet the SPF listed on their labels.

