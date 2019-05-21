Experts name 14 most dangerous sunscreens for children

As summer approaches, we are looking into the best and worst sunscreens for your family.
A study by the Environmental Working Group warns parents of the worst sunscreens on the market. The study claims almost three-quarters of sunscreens that are sold to consumers don't work.
EWG's study researched 900 sunscreens and over 500 SPF-labeled moisturizers, measuring data such as UV-ray protection, toxic ingredients and other hazards.
Many of the sunscreens contained toxic ingredients.
Below are the worst sunscreens that are geared toward children:
- Banana Boat Kids Continuous Spray Sunscreen SPF 100
- Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Lotion SPF 100
- Coppertone Foaming Lotion Sunscreen Kids Wacky Foam SPF 70
- Coppertone Sunscreen Continuous Spray Kids SPF 70
- Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Kids SPF 70
- Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Water Babies SPF 70+
- Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Kids SPF 55
- Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Water Babies SPF 55
- Coppertone Sunscreen Water Babies Foaming Lotion SPF 70
- CVS Health Children’s Sunstick Sunscreen SPF 55
- Equate Baby Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70
- Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen SPF 60+
- Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Sunscreen Spray SPF 70+
- Up & Up Kids Sunscreen Sticks SPF 55
- Consumer Reports also published a study finding nearly half of the sunscreen products analysts examined don’t meet the SPF listed on their labels.
