Free flu shots offered in Duval County schools

By Steve Patrick - News4Jax digital managing editor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County is partnering with Healthy Schools LLC to offer in-school flu shot clinics to give all students access to a flu shot this year.

Healthy Schools say that immunizations will:

  • Reduce flu-related hospitalizations and pediatric intensive care admissions
  • Eases symptoms if a child gets sick
  • Reduces flu-related pediatric death

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80 percent of pediatric flu deaths occurred in unvaccinated children in the 2017-18 flu season.

The program is free for Duval County students.

