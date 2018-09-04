Free flu shots offered in Duval County schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County is partnering with Healthy Schools LLC to offer in-school flu shot clinics to give all students access to a flu shot this year.

Healthy Schools say that immunizations will:

Reduce flu-related hospitalizations and pediatric intensive care admissions

Eases symptoms if a child gets sick

Reduces flu-related pediatric death

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80 percent of pediatric flu deaths occurred in unvaccinated children in the 2017-18 flu season.

The program is free for Duval County students.

