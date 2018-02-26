New guidelines say all teens should be screened for depression

New guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics say all teenagers should be screened for depression.

The academy says 20 percent of teens experience depression at some point during adolescence, but parents often miss the clues.

With the new guidelines, pediatricians are being asked to more carefully screen patients ages 12 and over during their annual checkups.

Also, pediatricians are encouraged to speak to teenagers alone, then with their parents.

If the doctor determines the teen has moderate or severe depression, he or she can offer treatment or consultation with a mental health specialist.

According to the Mayo Clinic, teen depression symptoms include emotional and behavioral changes.

Emotional symptoms could include:

Feelings of sadness, which can include crying spells for no apparent reason

Feeling hopeless or empty

Irritable or annoyed mood

Frustration or feelings of anger, even over small matters

Loss of interest or pleasure in normal activities

Loss of interest in, or conflict with, family and friends

Low self-esteem

Feelings of worthlessness or guilt

Fixation on past failures or exaggerated self-blame or self-criticism

Extreme sensitivity to rejection or failure, and the need for excessive reassurance

Trouble thinking, concentrating, making decisions and remembering things

Ongoing sense that life and the future are grim and bleak

Frequent thoughts of death, dying or suicide

Behavioral symptoms could include:

Tiredness and loss of energy

Insomnia or sleeping too much

Changes in appetite -- decreased appetite and weight loss, or increased cravings for food and weight gain

Use of alcohol or drugs

Agitation or restlessness -- for example, pacing, hand-wringing or an inability to sit still

Slowed thinking, speaking or body movements

Frequent complaints of unexplained body aches and headaches, which may include frequent visits to the school nurse

Social isolation

Poor school performance or frequent absences from school

Neglected appearance

Angry outbursts, disruptive or risky behavior, or other acting-out behaviors

Self-harm -- for example, cutting, burning, or excessive piercing or tattooing

Making a suicide plan or a suicide attempt

The Mayo Clinic says it can be difficult to tell if changes are just part of the normal ups and downs of adolescence or if they might be indicators of depression. According to the Mayoc Clinic website, the key is whether the teen seems capable of managing challenging feelings or if life seems overwhelming.

To read the new AAP guidelines, click here.

