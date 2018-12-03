Deputies use Narcan to save same addict twice in 12 hours

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County deputies revived the same man twice with Narcan on Saturday after he overdosed on opioids, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possible overdose Saturday and found a man unresponsive inside his home.

After three doses of Narcan, a drug that can revive overdose patients, the man was revived and was sent to Florida Hospital Flagler in Palm Coast. The hospital discharged him after he recovered from his overdose, according to a release from the FCSO.

But less than 12 hours later, the man returned to the hospital after overdosing again. He was again revived by a Narcan dosage.

“This highlights the problem every community in America faces,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. "First responders give them a second chance by saving their life but there is no treatment for the addiction so they leave the hospital and go and find another 'fix' and the cycle repeats itself. We need to work together as a community and state to make sure that more treatment is available for people who are struggling to overcome drug abuse."

FCSO deputies also responded to two other overdose calls Saturday, which required them to use Narcan to save two more lives.

It costs $15,000 a month to resupply and stock new units of Narcan in Jacksonville.

The FCSO has responded to 54 overdose calls in 2018.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call the Florida Department of Health Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HEALTH (4357). You can also visit our Opioid Nation page for resources and information about the opioid crisis.

