Organization calls for investigations of unsolved infant deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several infants die every year for reasons that remain unknown and some doctors are pushing for those deaths to be investigated.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) wants every unsolved infant death investigated to see if it's a result of child abuse.

The AAP believes a thorough assessment should include a careful history taken by emergency responders, a prompt investigation with doll reenactment at the scene where the infant was found, interviews with families and household members by police and investigators, as well as a complete autopsy performed within 24 hours.

The National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System estimates child abuse fatalities are more than triple the number that is officially reported.

Cannabis concentrate warning

A study in the September issue of Pediatrics looked at eighth, 10th and 12th grade students who used a highly potent form of cannabis to see if they're at risk for other substance use.

The study included students from 245 schools across Arizona in 2018. Researchers found 15% of eighth graders and up to 33% of 12th graders had used cannabis, and 72% used concentrates as well.

The research found students who used cannabis concentrate had higher rates of other substance abuse and had risk factors for substance use problems. Those who reported e-cigarette use were more likely to use cannabis concentrate.

E-cigarette ads and teen vaping

In-store e-cigarette ads double the likelihood of teen vaping, according to a study by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The study found people age 12 to 17 who reported remembering store-based e-cigarette marketing were twice as likely to start vaping within 2.5 years.

Researchers believe that unregulated marketing of e-cigarettes contributes to the popularity of vaping among teens and young adults.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.