Parents of 19-year-old who died in Tallahassee await answers

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - The St. Johns County family of a Tallahassee Community College freshman who died unexpectedly this week is receiving an outpouring of support.

Jessie Melcolm graduated from Bartram Trail High School in May, where she was a cheerleader.

Jessie’s parents said she called Monday night saying she had flu-like symptoms -- a sore throat and headache -- but nothing too serious. On Tuesday morning, when they couldn’t get in touch with Jessie, her mother called a friend to go check on her.

At 19 years old, Jessie was found unresponsive and later died.

The Health Department in Tallahassee is aware of the sudden death and is waiting to get autopsy results from the medical examiner. The Melcolm family said Jessie had always been healthy and they are waiting for answers as to why she died.

Those that knew Jessie remembered her smile that would light up a room. They said she was supportive, a great teammate and radiantly positive.

The Creeks Baseball Club is sending its condolences to the family, posting a statement that reads, in part, “CBC is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jessie Melcolm. The Melcolm family is such a large part of the CBC family and we have been overwhelmed at the outpouring of love and offers of support”

Jessie’s father and brother are on the coaching roster of the club and the CBC is accepting donations to help the family.

