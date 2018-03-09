Spring pollen plagues allergy sufferers in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Spring is in the air and there's a dusting of yellow pollen just about everywhere. The pollen is so thick it's flaring up people’s allergies.

Doctors say the pollen levels are very high this season, but not particularly any worse than other years.

Allergist Dr. Sunil Joshi said people may be feeling worse because we’ve had a bad flu season and other upper respiratory infections are causing problems. He added that allergies can also flair up asthma, especially in children.

Joshi suggests allergy sufferers limit exposure to pollen by staying indoors and keeping windows and doors closed. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, he suggests taking over the counter medications like Zyrtec, Claritin or Allegra or try a nasal spray like Flonase. However if that doesn't ease symptoms, Joshi says it's time to see the doctor.

The pollen is also causing long lines at car washes. Beaches Car Wash in Nicholas is has a seemingly endless line of cars and trucks covered with yellow dust in line for a good cleaning.

"One of the most popular places for pollen accumulation is on the sunroof, as well as the cracks in the roof, I’ve seen some cars that you literally couldn’t tell what color the car was," Beaches Car Wash employee Sean Goodloe said.

