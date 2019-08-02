These are the exercises that can help fend off obesity

Johannes Simon/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some people are more genetically prone to gaining weight than others. But there are some exercises that can fend off obesity, even if someone has a genetic risk of it happening.

According to a new study published in PLOS Genetics, researchers looked at more than 18,000 people between the ages of 30 and 70. They recorded the type of exercises those people did.

As it turns out, some workouts are more beneficial than others.

Jogging, for instance, was the most effective exercise when it comes to altering genetic effects on body mass index (BMI), body fat and hip circumference, researchers found.

Among the other effective exercises were mountain climbing, walking and dancing. The study also found yoga sessions that lasted an hour could even the playing field for people’s BMI.

On the other hand, researchers concluded some workouts just aren’t as effective as the rest. Those included cycling, stretching and swimming, which did not have an impact on genetics.

Researchers said they saw the results when someone worked out for 30 minutes at least three days a week. Anything less was not enough to reduce the adverse genetic influence on obesity.

Learn more by reading the study’s complete findings.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.