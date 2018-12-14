Jacksonville USPS distribution center busy as North Pole during holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Millions of pieces of mail and packages are expected to be shipped and delivered this holiday season, and many will be heading through the United States Postal Service Network Distribution Center in Jacksonville.

According to Robert Wright, the plant manager, workers at the Jacksonville location process 300,000 to 400,000 packages per day.

"The Postal Service expects to deliver right around 9 million packages for the holiday season," Wright said.

First the mail and packages are brought in to the distribution center. Then, those pieces of mail take a ride on the conveyor belt, which stretches fives miles around the facility. The packages are placed in bins labeled by city, and then they're shipped out.

Wright says the Jacksonville distribution center has about 1,000 employees. Because of high demand around the holidays, they've added a second facility with 250 employees in addition to the 350 seasonal employees that were hired.

"We're excited about the holiday season. and we know that some of our packages are in there too," Wright said. "We know that we're bringing smiles to the community."

