Sen. Rubio: ‘Unsafe and unsanitary’ living at Eastside apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A News4Jax I-TEAM investigation is getting results as Sen. Marco Rubio is stepping in to help residents at two troubled apartment complexes.

News4Jax started investigating at the Eastside Terrace Apartments on East 7th Street at the beginning of April after people who lived there complained of rats, roaches, mold and piles of garbage.

The sister property on East 1st Street, Eastside Gardens Apartments, had similar problems.

On Thursday, two weeks after the story first aired, Rubio, R-Fla., sent a strongly-worded letter to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, demanding action.

“I write to direct your attention to the unsafe and unsanitary living conditions that my constituents are currently facing at the Eastside Terrance Apartments and Eastside Gardens Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida,” Rubio wrote in the letter.

READ: Sen. Rubio’s letter to HUD secretary

He said his staff visited both locations on April 21 and 22.

“During these visits, my staff met with tenants of both properties, where they found systemic evidence of black mold, pest infestations, crumbling staircases, and a general state of chronic disrepair,” Rubio noted.

