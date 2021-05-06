Residents living in 8th fastest growing county in US say US Postal Service is overwhelmed

Post office employees tell the I-TEAM because of the growth in Northern St. Johns County, USPS is installing on average two new routes a month to homes and businesses.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Northern St. Johns County say they’ve been signing and sealing their letters and packages, but they aren’t necessarily being delivered on time or to the right address. County officials say St. Johns County is the eighth-fastest growing county in the country and locals living near the newly developed Durbin Park area say USPS can’t keep up with the growing demand.

“I’ve been here at the post office and it takes like 20 minutes to mail a package,” said Colton Kehoe, a resident living in ZIP Code 32259, about a USPS Contract Postal Unit (CPU) located inside a Circle K gas station off County Road 210.

A USPS Contract Postal Unit (CPU) located inside a Circle K Gas station off County Road 210. (WJXT)

CPUs are retail facilities operated by suppliers who have a contract with USPS. Kehoe said he isn’t only experiencing problems at this CPU, but also mail delivery and pickups at home.

“Even my neighborhood, it’s actually pretty crazy,” Kehoe said. “Half my mail is not my mail. It’s always switched up and they’re definitely late all the time.”

Kehoe said he and his neighbors are also seeing increases in the amount of lost mail.

The I-TEAM looked on the neighborhood app called Nextdoor for similar complaints and found a woman named Shirley Fiano who posted this:

We live in Leith Hall in North Durbin and our mail has been terrible for the past year or so. We frequently get our neighbors mail and often neighbors get ours as well. Outgoing mail is frequently neglected or left behind.

