Group accused of stealing donation checks from local churches, others across Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some local Pastors are just now learning that tithes and donations sent to their churches by members during the pandemic were stolen, investigators say, by an organized crime ring operated by Romanian nationals.

Four men are in custody, with a man and woman still wanted, as part of a police operation called “Thou Shalt Not Steal.”

The News4Jax I-TEAM confirmed that 16 churches and schools in Northeast Florida have been named by investigators as victims in the scheme.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the ring stole checks from more than 600 churches nationwide, taking $740,000 in checks from church mailboxes.

“I’m really shocked, and I thank you for reaching out to me because even though I saw the news story, I had no idea that our church would be one of the churches that is on the list,” said Mark Griffin with Wayman Temple AME Church.

Griffin knew some of his members’ tithes didn’t arrive by mail, but he and other clergy were unaware of a nationwide theft ring.

FDLE investigators say four men are in custody and two suspects are still at large, accused of stealing more than 1,700 checks from 636 churches across the country, including 15 houses of Worship and a school in Northeast Florida.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested four suspects who traveled throughout Florida and across the country stealing donations from hundreds of churches and parochial schools. Two suspects, Catalin Trandafir and Simona Trandafir, remain at large. (FDLE)

″What’s so unfortunate is all of our churches have been impacted by the pandemic. And some of our members, particularly our senior members, even though we provide the online giving option, a lot of people don’t trust that so they mailed their checks in. And to think someone has been going around to various churches and stealing out of mailboxes, it’s actually deplorable,” Griffin said.

According to FDLE, churches in Mandarin, Baymeadows, Arlington, the beaches, the northside, and in Gainesville were all victims. Thefts from these alone added up to more than $67,000.

But FDLE tells the I-TEAM its investigation is ongoing and investigators could find that even more churches were victimized.

Agents explained what the suspects did with the checks.

“They would spread the checks between themselves to be deposited into various bank accounts using ATMs,” said Shane Pollard with FDLE. “Once the money posted into the account they withdrew the funds immediately in cash before the banks realized the checks were actually made payable to the churches and not the suspects.”

Agents said the suspects would then withdraw the money as cash before the banks realized the checks were for the churches.

Griffin hopes the thefts, don’t damage church members’ faith.

“It could cause people to lose faith in giving to the church, feeling as if the controls are not in place. And of course, it’s no church’s fault, it’s not the U.S. Post Office’s fault. People have been putting letters in mailboxes forever and to think that somebody has that kind of sinister mind says volumes about them,” Griffin said.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson says churches should encourage people to give online, cash app, or establish a P.O. BOX that’s more secure.

If you haven’t been notified about the crimes, an FDLE spokesperson said it will be in contact with you soon. You can call FDLE’s Fort Myers office as well at 800-407-4880 and they’ll put in touch with an agent on the case.