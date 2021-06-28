Surfside condo’s board had a duty to act on engineering firm’s findings, attorney says

This aerial image shows an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed three days earlier, resulting in fatalities and many people still unaccounted for, in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the days after a high-rise condo tower in Surfside collapsed, killing at least 10 people and leaving dozens of others missing, the town has released new documents showing that engineers knew about structural deficiencies at the Champlain Towers South Condominium years ago.

The documents reveal that Morabito Consultants, an engineering consulting firm, found extensive and costly repairs were needed to fix “systemic” issues with the condominium. While the firm didn’t warn of any imminent danger of collapse, it did conclude the building’s concrete and rebar were deteriorating.

Among the trove of records released by the town of Surfside are documents indicating that engineers were aware of water intrusion throughout the building in 2018. One engineering report uncovered “abundant cracking and spalling of concrete columns, beams and walls” in the parking garage.

Images accompanying the firm’s findings showed visible damage to the columns on the garage, which was located on the ground floor, including hairline cracking at the underside of the garage floor slabs.

Images documented by Morabito Consultants in 2018 show evidence of problems that the engineering firm said required extensive and costly repairs. (Courtesy: The Town of Surfside)

According to the documents, Morabito Consultants said the waterproofing under the building’s pool deck had failed. The pool deck, the firm found, had been improperly laid flat when it should have been placed on a slope, which would have allowed water to run off and drain properly.

“The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas,” the firm noted. “Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially.”

The firm wrote that “beneath the pool deck, where the slab had been epoxy-injected, new cracks were radiating from the originally repaired cracks.”

The building was due for its 40-year recertification, which is required to verify it’s safe to live in, and the firm recommended that repairs be made in a timely manner.

Florida Bar Board Certified Condominium and Construction Law Attorney Barry Ansbacher told the News4Jax I-TEAM that repairs would have been the responsibility of the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association’s board, which is made up of people who owned condos at the building.

“They are elected by the association to be the leadership and they have a responsibility to everyone in that building, that the building is being properly kept up,” Ansbacher said Monday. “If there’s deferred maintenance, that it’s being dealt with. … If they knew about the problem, they certainly had a duty to make sure that it’s acted upon.”

Generally, Ansbacher said, members of condominium associations in Florida work on a voluntary basis and cannot be held responsible for poor decisions, acts of omission or negligence. But he said there are exceptions in certain circumstances.

“If a board member acts with what’s considered recklessness, meaning there’s a high probability that someone can be hurt or endangered on their property, in those instances they could be personally responsible as well as the condominium association itself,” he said.

Morabito Consulting, the engineering firm that performed the 2018 inspection, was hired once again this spring by the condo association’s board to begin the 40-year recertification process.

The I-TEAM reached out to the consulting firm Monday to discuss its findings. A public relations agency hired by the firm referred a reporter to a prepared statement issued over the weekend:

“We completed our inspection and provided our report to the condominium association on Oct. 8, 2018, detailing our findings and recommendations. At that time, we also provided the condominium association with an estimate of the probable costs to make the extensive and necessary repairs. Among other things, our report detailed significant cracks and breaks in the concrete, which required repairs to ensure the safety of the residents and the public,” the statement said in part.

