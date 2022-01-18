Homeless camp dismantled near Orange Park Mall

Aerial video recorded Tuesday from the Sky 4 helicopter showed Clay County Sheriff’s Office cars with heavy equipment just south of the Duval County line.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that it was working with a property owner to dismantle a homeless camp in a wooded area just south of the Duval County line, near the Orange Park Mall.

Aerial video recorded Tuesday from the Sky 4 helicopter showed Sheriff’s Office cruisers with heavy equipment, including a bulldozer on a flatbed and a truck with a claw to pick up debris, along Blanding Boulevard near Wells Road.

This comes after a deputy reached out to the property owner to address a drug and nuisance complaint a couple of months ago, according to a post on Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook’s Facebook page.

“A large treehouse had been built and it was being used as a haven for drug users / dealers,” the post continued.

The sheriff wrote a tree removal service was then brought in Tuesday to tear down the structure.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that it was working to dismantle a homeless camp. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

A county spokesperson told News4JAX that the people living there were given time to collect their belongings, but they had to leave. The spokesperson said the residents were given information regarding resources they could contact for assistance.

The News4JAX I-TEAM has been reporting on panhandling and homeless camps in the area for months.

In September, News4JAX spoke with a man who said he was homeless and lived in the wooded area.

“Me and my friend, we built a treehouse out here,” he said.

In October, Clay County officials announced a new initiative to address quality of life issues along Wells Road and launch a series of beautification projects.