I-TEAM: Food delivery app DoorDash pays back $4K to Southside restaurant

A local restaurant owner says they had thousands of dollars stolen from them and it appears thieves used a food delivery app to do it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Amanda Toussaint, co-owner of Fresh-Mex & Co. on the Southside, told the I-TEAM Wednesday that DoorDash paid back the restaurant the more than $4,000 it was owed.

“I just wanted to let you know DoorDash did finally pay all owed money,” Toussiant said. “I did make a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center and they said there was not much they could do.”

On February 3rd, we told you how the payments from DoorDash were being put into someone else’s bank account.

Then, Toussiant told the News4JAX I-TEAM that they had partnered with DoorDash for several years and usually do $500 to $600 in DoorDash deliveries each week, with the delivery company taking a percentage and paying them weekly.

But after December, Toussaint said, that stream of income just stopped. She said she checked the delivery service’s merchant portal and found all the payments owed for January had been paid but not to her restaurant’s bank account.

Ad

“That’s how much I’m owed is $4,232.79, and none of it’s been put into my account,” Toussaint said. “You have to put in your old bank account to update it, so somebody had gone in and used our bank account information to update it to their bank account.”

Computer security consultant Chris Hamer said it sounds like she was a victim of theft twice over, with a thief likely gaining access to her email and stealing more information from there.

“Once they get in and they see your emails and go, ‘Oh, look, we have an email from DoorDash. Well, that means she gets paid by DoorDash,’” Hamer said. “If it’s a statement of accounts or something, they’re going to follow the money.”

He said passwords and sensitive information are breached and bought and sold online all the time, but there are some things you can do to protect yourself.

“Stay safe. Use different passwords. Use two-factor authentication. Be alert,” Hamer said.

Ad

As for people who use food delivery apps, Hamer said an intruder in your DoorDash account won’t be able to steal your credit card information, but thieves can steal information from portals where you are receiving payment.