2nd wrongful death lawsuit filed against Jacksonville diving school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family of a man who drowned in April while on a training dive in the Trout River has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a commercial diving school in Jacksonville.

On April 14, Fausto Martins, 41, was pulled unresponsive from the murky water after his helmet filled with water. The student was taken from CDA Technical Institute’s Trout River campus on the city’s Northside to UF Health Jacksonville hospital, where he died.

The lawsuit alleges CDA was negligent by failing to properly inspect the diving equipment, by failing to properly maintain the diving equipment, by failing to properly train student divers in the use of the equipment and using unqualified student divers as stand-by rescue divers.

Ad

The suit seeks in excess of $30,000.

A.J. Hernandez, an attorney representing Martins’ family, told News4JAX that the family is devastated about Martins’ death and is very concerned about safety at the school. Hernandez also said they are going to let the case play out in court.

This is the second wrongful death lawsuit recently filed against CDA in Duval County. The family of a 21-year-old man who drowned while diving last year at Ginnie Springs is suing also suing CDA.

Isaiah Johnson, from Tampa, graduated from CDA in August. The following month, he died on a graduation celebration trip.

According to police reports compiled by the News4JAX I-TEAM, which has been investigating CDA for months, five people connected to the school have died since 2019. In February, Victor Pierce, 34, drowned while training at Flamingo Lake. The I-TEAM also uncovered police reports showing a 31-year-old’s suicide in December and a 24-year-old’s fatal drug overdose in 2019.

Ad

Earlier this month, the president of the Association of Diving Contractors Inc. said CDA was no longer affiliated with his organization. That means the ADCI will no longer issue certifications for graduates. These certifications are necessary to get most jobs as a commercial diver in the United States and other countries.

Phil Newsum, president of ADCI, said he was trying to do an audit after two student divers died during school-sanctioned dives, however, CDA owner Ray Black chose to relinquish his membership in lieu of an audit, effective June 1.

Ad

CDA staff members have told the I-TEAM many times they have no comment.