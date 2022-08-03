Arrest warrant issued for fence company’s owner following I-TEAM investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has obtained an arrest warrant for the owner of a Jacksonville fence company at the center of a monthslong News4JAX I-TEAM investigation.

Since our first story aired in June, at least 12 customers of Father and Sons Fence Co. have contacted us to say they paid thousands of dollars in deposits to the company’s owner Glen Northrup — but no one returned to complete the work.

JSO’s Economic Crimes Unit began its own investigation following our June story and now has a warrant for Northrup’s arrest. Police are now trying to find Northrup, who is accused of conspiracy to commit organized fraud, which is a third-degree felony. If convicted, Northrup faces up to five years in prison.

The families who contacted the I-TEAM all say tell us they were each required to give a down payment of 50% of the total cost of their fence job — paying anywhere from $1,600 to nearly $5,000 as a deposit. But they say Northrup gave them the runaround and never did the work he was paid to do.

Ad

PREVIOUS I-TEAM STORY: Customers out thousands of dollars after paying deposits for fence work that wasn’t done

In June, the I-TEAM went searching for Northrup and started at the business address for Father and Sons Fence Co. on 103rd Street. When we got there, we found the business gone and the lot being completely cleared. Court documents show Northrup had been evicted from the property.

We finally did track Northrup down and he agreed to interview with us on camera. In that June interview, admitted to the I-TEAM he had dozens of customers he had taken money from but had not finished the work.

“We’re working hard to get it done. If they want their money, we’ll get it back to them,” Northrup said. “I’m not running from nobody, it’s just hard times right now.”

Ad

“How are you going to get it back to them?” we asked.

“I’m selling stuff, trying to get a job done here and there, and I’m going to get their money back to them,” he answered.

“How many of those customers have you taken deposits from?” we asked.

“Maybe 30,” he answered.

“So how much do you think you’re in the hole?” we asked.

“Probably $25,000, $30,000,” he said.

During that June interview, the 63-year-old told us he hoped to pay back all of his customers by the end of July.

“I apologize, you know. I didn’t know this was going to happen. I’m going to do whatever it takes to make things right, and I hope they understand,” said Northrup.

It’s now August, and so far, none of the 12 customers we have spoken to have had their fences completed or had their money returned.

If you know where police can find Northrup, call JSO’s non-emergency line at 904-360-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).