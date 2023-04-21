Douglas Anderson music teacher’s disciplinary history shows record of being accused of inappropriately touching students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has uncovered multiple instances of disciplinary actions taken against a long-time teacher at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts who is accused of sexually harassing students.

Jeffrey Clayton, the vocal director at the school for more than two decades, is charged with two counts of offenses against students by authority figures, indecent lewd or lascivious touching of certain minors and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Clayton, who has resigned since he was arrested, was not in court Tuesday but pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chairman of the Duval County School Board said she is appalled to know district leaders knew of the teachers’ behavior as recently as 2021. Many former students as well as parents and teachers have been questioning why nothing was done about Clayton sooner.

Clayton’s disciplinary records show he was accused of inappropriately touching students at least twice before he was arrested — that’s in addition to multiple other instances of inappropriate behavior dating back from 17 years ago.

In 2021, school district investigators found Clayton inappropriately put his arm around a student, rubbed her back and told her she was beautiful.

In the disciplinary records, a box is checked saying he was disciplined, but there’s no documentation of a punishment or of him being removed from the classroom.

Another student made similar allegations in 2016, and in that case, Clayton was reprimanded, according to the records.

In 2013, Clayton was removed from the classroom for about a week. A former Douglas Anderson student said it was because of how Clayton was touching students to instruct them on their singing technique. A letter from Clayton’s attorney at that time appears to corroborate that.

In Clayton’s performance reviews, there are comments about him making inappropriate comments to students and not keeping a professional distance from them, stating in part, “Clayton has improved in maintaining a greater professional distance from his students, he is encouraged to work on this area.”

Brad Gibson, who is an attorney representing the student Clayton is accused of touching and kissing at his office, provided a text exchange that appears to show Clayton knew he was at risk of being arrested.

One message says, “Nothing is truly deleted… The easiest thing, even if they don’t see what was written is the vast number of messages and FaceTime at odd hours.”

In this conversation, Clayton purportedly texted, “Just so you understand why I’m texting you. Though I’m not giving up or giving in, I realize if this situation gets to where our phones are investigated… These messages won’t matter.”

The student responded, “I’m not sure I understand.”

The thread continues: “It means if they take our phones, it won’t be tonight’s messages that get us in trouble. It will be all the other ones that came before.”

Clayton’s personnel file shows he was reprimanded in 2006 for conducting a private lesson with a student in his office during a teacher workday.

In 2009, he received this letter from the Department of Professional Standards, directing him to “refrain from any unprofessional actions or behaviors in the future.” It warned if he didn’t, he would face serious disciplinary action that could result in his termination.

The letter said he had been offering advice concerning a student’s eating disorder, even though he wasn’t qualified to; closing the door of his office during student/teacher meetings; inviting the student to lunch, suggesting they might want to work out at his gym; and pulling them out of classes to check on their progress.

In response to these new revelations, the school board chair is convening a board meeting next week and said the school board has begun the process of hiring an outside law firm to investigate the incident.