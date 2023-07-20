I-TEAM: Hearing set for Staycation Pools & Spas after complaint filed

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – There is an update Thursday to an I-TEAM investigation on a pool company accused of not finishing contracted work in the Jacksonville area. The license holder of the company is due before the Constructions Trades Qualifying Board in Duval County August 2.

Customers of Staycation Pools & Spas say their pool builds were abandoned. One couple told News4JAX contruction started on their pool almost two years ago, and they only have a shell of a pool in their backyard collecting rainwater.

The license holder of the company - Jordan Hidaldo - has been ordered to appear for a hearing in Jacksonville on an administrative complaint against him. The complaint comes from code enforcement and the building inspection division. It’s possible Hidalgo could be suspended from building any more pools in Duval County during this hearing.

News4JAX plans to be at the hearing and will keep you posted on what’s decided.

A News4JAX I-TEAM investigation on Monday, exposed more customers of Staycation Pools & Spas in the Jacksonville area coming forward alleging the company took their money but never finished construction.

A military veteran couple in Mandarin told the News4JAX I-TEAM they put over $100,000 into a pool build that remains unfinished almost two years later. It’s a similar scene in St. Augustine, where Jimmy Olaciregui’s pool is also collecting rainwater.

Signed contracts show Olaciregui has paid $103,000 to Staycation Pools & Spas.

“I’m a retired Navy SEAL. 25 years I’ve been fighting for my country, my whole adult life. And it’s just a disgrace that you have people like this that can do this to Americans, hardworking Americans, and get away with it,” Olaciregui said.

Olaciregui hired Staycations Pools & Spas in April of 2022 and the dirt from digging the pool in October is still piled high, sitting on the side of his yard.

He said they’ve only come to work on the pool four times in more than a year’s time.

“This is, was a big dream for us and these guys basically came in and you know, just stolen from us and he’s got no care in the world,” Olaciregui said. “He thinks there are no consequences.”

Olaciregui has contracted with another pool company to finish the job. He said only about $30,000 worth of work was completed by Staycation, so he’s lost more than $70,000.

“It’s gonna cost us another $100,000 to finish his pool. So, I’m paying $200,000 for a pool,” Olaciregui said.

The license holder for the company is Jordan Hidalgo, who has licenses for five other pool companies in Florida. News4JAX confirmed through the Attorney General’s office that it has received 75 complaints from customers of Hidalgo-owned pool companies.

“After he gets that money that you’ll never hear from him again and then he’ll have a million excuses,” Olaciregui said.

News4JAX talked to Hidalgo on Monday and he said that the Jacksonville office was mismanaged but he could not provide a reason why jobs are not complete.

News4JAX reached out again Wednesday only to be directed to the president of the company, Doug Griffith, for comment on why so many pools are sitting unfinished in the Jacksonville area.

Griffith has not returned our requests for comment.