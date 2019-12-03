Florida Boy, 9, Knocked Off Surf Board By Shark
Chandler Moore was catching some waves with his dad when suddenly the 9-year-old was knocked off his surfboard by a shark.
“I was assuming that a fish knocked me off,” he told Inside Edition.
It wasn't until they got home and watched the GoPro footage that they realized Chandler had actually been knocked off his board by a shark.
It happened in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, where shark sightings are very common. But Chandler said his close encounter hasn't phased him one bit.
“I wasn't even scared a little,” he said. “I’m definitely gonna go back out in the water!”
RELATED STORIES
Drone Footage Captures Harrowing Moment Surfer Shared the Beach With a Shark
These Shark Attack Survivors Are Part of 'Bite Club'
Newborns Get Cute 'Baby Shark' Onesies for Shark Week
Australian Shark Hunter Defends Controversial Killing Methods
Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.