Green flag your free ride to the Coke Zero Sugar 400

The Grand Prize winner takes home four (4) tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and the regular season finale at Daytona.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It all comes down to DAYTONA.

With only 16 Playoffs spots up for grabs, anything could happen on the high banks of DAYTONA. Be there to experience the intensity as drivers go all out to keep their Championship hopes alive at the World Center of Racing on Aug. 26.

One lucky News4JAX Insider can win four (4) tickets to the regular season finale. We’re also giving the Insiders who finish second and third n five (5) tickets to the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola Xfinity Series race on Aug. 25.

The contest runs from Friday, Aug. 4 - Friday, Aug. 18. The winners will be announced in The Sunday Sports Zone on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10:30 p.m. on Channel 4. We will contact all winners by phone and email. CLICK HERE to see contest rules.

Enter the Insider DAYTONA Trivia Challenge and you could be experiencing all the high-speed action in-person.

Guarantee your 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend experience today!

DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com

1-800-PITSHOP

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @DAYTONA for the latest Speedway news!

Enhance your race weekend by adding UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access

It is not too late to enhance your race weekend by adding UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access to your experience. Get access to the pre-race concert, peer into the garage of your favorite driver’s car, sign the start/finish line, and so much more!

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend Races

Friday, August 25 – Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

o Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as they take on the high banks of DAYTONA

o Adult Tickets start at $35

o Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission

Saturday, August 26 – Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:00 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series)

o Adult Tickets as low as $49 & Kids 12 and under start at $10

o The final race of the 2022 NASCAR regular season will serve as the final opportunity for drivers to make the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

o With everything on the line, expect plenty of drama, chaos, and everything in between.

o This fan-favorite event includes some of the most exciting racing of the season as drivers go all out to keep their Championship hopes alive at the World Center of Racing. Pack up your cooler, swimming pool and RV, and be sure to bring the whole crew as the family-friendly prices truly make this an experience everyone will enjoy.

o Only 16 Playoff spots are up for grabs, and anything could happen as the stage is set for NASCAR to crown a Champion. It all comes down to DAYTONA.