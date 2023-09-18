Country and clubs: Win tickets to Furyk & Friends Dustin Lynch concert

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to the Dustin Lynch concert at Daily's Place on Oct. 3 to kick off the Constellation Furyk & Friends golf tournament event.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multi-platinum star Dustin Lynch will headline the Furyk Foundation Concert for this year’s Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, with Ring Power as an official sponsor.

Lynch will kick off the week of golf, music, impact and outright fun with a special performance at Daily’s Place on Tuesday, October 3, and the legends of the game will return to Timuquana Country Club on October 6-8.

We are giving our News4JAX Insiders a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the concert. You must be an Insider to enter and win. Fill out the form below during the entry period between Monday, Sept. 18 at midnight and 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. A winner will be announced in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Channel 4.

Concert ticket prices start at $29.99+. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. The opening act will be Carly Pearce, and military members can visit VetTix.org to get a discount concert ticket.

For more information about the concert, the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS tournament or the Furyk Foundation, go to: https://constellationfurykandfriends.com/

