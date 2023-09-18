RULES: Country and clubs: Win tickets to Furyk & Friends Dustin Lynch concert

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to the Dustin Lynch concert at Daily's Place on Oct. 3 to kick off the Constellation Furyk & Friends golf tournament event.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multi-platinum star Dustin Lynch will headline the Furyk Foundation Concert for this year’s Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, with Ring Power as an official sponsor.

Lynch will kick off the week of golf, music, impact and outright fun with a special performance at Daily’s Place on Tuesday, October 3, and the legends of the game will return to Timuquana Country Club on October 6-8.

We are giving our News4JAX Insiders a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the concert. You must be an Insider to enter and win. Fill out the form below during the entry period between Monday, Sept. 18 at midnight and 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. A winner will be announced in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Channel 4.

Concert ticket prices start at $29.99+. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. The opening act will be Carly Pearce, and military members can visit VetTix.org to get a discount concert ticket.

For more information about the concert, the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS tournament or the Furyk Foundation, go to: https://constellationfurykandfriends.com/

Official Rules

No purchase necessary. One valid entry per contestant.

You must be {{Promotion.MinimumAge}} years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest. This contest is void where prohibited by law.

Winners will be notified by email. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If an eligible winner cannot be found for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

{{Organization.Name}} reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value.

{{Organization.Name}} reserves the right to restrict the local winners to only persons whose primary residence is within a 60 mile radius of {{Organization.Address}}.

Employees of {{Organization.Name}}, its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.

Entrants further grant to {{Organization.Name}} the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest.

{{Organization.Name}} reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents are copyright {{Organization.Name}}. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.

{{Organization.Name}} not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.

All results posted are unofficial until winners respond to e-mail notification.

Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.

{{Organization.Name}} reserves the right to change the rules at any time.

This contest is officially sponsored by {{Organization.Name}}.